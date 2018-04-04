HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The charges have been upgraded to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man during a Facebook Live video.
Cassandra Damper was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.
Damper's attorney Monique Sparks confirmed the upgraded charges Wednesday morning.
Happening Now: the woman accused of accidentally shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live video will face a judge. Cassandra Nickcole Damper is charged with tampering with evidence, police say she tried to wipe her hands before a gunpowder test. pic.twitter.com/0PmLUXY8hL— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) April 3, 2018
The shooting happened on Easter Sunday around 2 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.
Police say the victim, Devyn Holmes, was inside of a parked car with Damper and another man who were playing with guns on Facebook Live.
RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station
Authorities say Damper accidentally fired a shot, hitting Holmes in the head.
According to Holmes' mother, he was in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Ben Taub Hospital, at last check.
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
Damper appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
She was out on bond and given an ankle monitor and curfew.
The district attorney said new charges were filed Tuesday night.
There is now an open warrant for Damper.
Sparks says she is working on the details of Damper turning herself in on the warrant.
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in Facebook Live shooting