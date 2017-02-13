NEWS

Worker describes robbery at Panera Bread in Spring

Panera worker describes robbery in Spring, Christine Dobbyn reports. (KTRK)

SPRING, TX (KTRK) --
A recent uptick in crime has some businesses and residents on alert in Spring.

The latest incident involved a robbery at Panera Bread on Friday night. A 17-year-old girl was stocking supplies just 10 minutes to closing time at the location on Louetta near I-45.

"We heard a bunch of guys screaming where's the safe, my back was turned," she said.

She turned around to danger in her face.

"He cocked the gun at me and said this is serious and I pointed him towards the safe and my manager came in," said the teen.

She says they robbed her employee and friend, took his car keys, and phone before leaving the store with cash.

"It was a lot. It happened fast," she added.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says robbers often strategically target areas and head back towards Houston once they commit the crime.

"We've learned access points and easy access to get on a freeway or feeder street to evade is definitely to their benefit," Herman said.

He says in several recent cases, deputies tracked their description quickly and made an arrest before they got far.

In the Panera Bread robbery, they are reviewing surveillance for better descriptions of the getaway car.

"It's life, it happens wherever you go. You're not safe anywhere. Sadly that's how it is. You have to be more aware of your surroundings," she added.
