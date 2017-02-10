NEWS

2 men rob Harris Co. AT&T store at gunpoint

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities are looking for information about two men who were caught on camera robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for information about two men who were caught on camera robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at the AT&T store on 13630 East Freeway on Friday morning.

According to deputies, two men walked into the store, pretending to be customers. They then drew their weapons, forcing employees and customers onto the ground in a back room.

The men are seen on camera filling boxes and bags with what appear to be boxed cell phones from a safe in the back of the store.

ABC13 has confirmed that the same location was robbed in late January.

Anybody with information about the men's identities should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyAT&TcellphoneHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman dies after son allegedly runs over her in Alvin
Virginia Adds Another Challenge to Trump Immigration Order, Asks Federal Judge for Injunction
Trump Slams McCain Over Yemen Comment
Police Seek Help in Ohio State Student's Death
More News
Top Stories
Mom and daughter arrested for alleged shoplifting
Protesters bock Betsy Devos from school visit
Houston Pilots honored for saving lives during tanker fire
Houston ISD opens $35.2 million Delmar Fieldhouse
Trump considering new order on immigration
Woman dies after son allegedly runs over her in Alvin
Man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
Show More
Willie Nelson cancels 5 shows because of illness
2 arrested for prostitution at massage spa in Spring
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
ABC13 gets answers from rapists inside Texas prisons
Trump says US committed to security of Japan
More News
Top Video
Houston ISD opens $35.2 million Delmar Fieldhouse
Protesters bock Betsy Devos from school visit
Trump considering new order on immigration
COOL SPACES: Lucille's gets a menu makeover
More Video