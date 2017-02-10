2 men rob Harris Co. AT&T store at gunpoint

Authorities are looking for information about two men who were caught on camera robbing a cell phone store at gunpoint.The robbery happened at the AT&T store on 13630 East Freeway on Friday morning.According to deputies, two men walked into the store, pretending to be customers. They then drew their weapons, forcing employees and customers onto the ground in a back room.The men are seen on camera filling boxes and bags with what appear to be boxed cell phones from a safe in the back of the store.ABC13 has confirmed that the same location was robbed in late January.Anybody with information about the men's identities should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.