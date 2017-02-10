A mother and daughter ended up under arrest after deputies say they tried to steal a cart full of merchandise from a Target store in north Harris County.The incident took place in the early evening on Monday at a store in the 19500 block of the North Freeway. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a mother and daughter were spotted filling a cart with items and then reportedly pushed the loaded basket past checkout counters without paying.After passing all points of sale, Target loss prevention officers tried to stop the pair. The daughter was detained without incident, but the mother reportedly began throwing items from the basket at loss prevention officers as they detained the daughter. Authorities say the mother then approached one of the store officers and struck her in the face. The mother fled to the parking lot and her parked car, where she was approached by deputies before she could leave.The mother, identified as Xiomara Quintanilla, 44, was arrested at the scene on robbery charges. She was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $10,000 bond.The daughter, identified as Jennifer Quintanilla, 17, was arrested at the scene on theft charges. She was booked into Harris County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.