Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?

Dee Ann Haney is charged after a deadly crash on the Gulf Freeway. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash that killed a father and son on the Galveston Causeway.

Texas City Mayor Matthew Doyle confirmed to Eyewitness News that Haney was arrested, and charged in connection with the deadly crash on the Gulf Freeway.

Haney was first elected as city commissioner in May 2004, and was most recently re-elected to a seventh term in 2016.

Father and son hit and killed in Galveston crash



She works as an Occupational Health and Safety Inspector at Texas A&M University at Galveston, and has more than 27 years of experience in safety, industrial hygiene, environmental and emergency management, according to the university website.

Haney previously worked for United Space Alliance, where she sat on console for seven shuttle launches.

The commissioner received her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Hygiene and Safety from the University of Houston Clear Lake, and a Master of Science in Technology from Arizona State University.

She is described as a committed volunteer for her service on the Houston-Galveston Area Council, Galveston County Animal Services Advisory Committee, Galveston County Transit District Board, and the Rotary Club of Texas City.

