A driver taken into custody after a crash that left a father and his son dead overnight is being identified as a Texas City commissioner.Authorities held Dee Ann Haney after the incident on northbound Interstate 45 near the Galveston Causeway at 12:55 a.m. Monday.Law enforcement at the scene said two men were standing outside of a stopped black truck when a woman in another pickup hit them. The men died from the crash.Police said the men and another person were trying to secure items in the bed of the truck when the crash happened. Authorities identified the men killed as Van Duoc Le, 59, and his son Phue Hong Le, 33.The woman in the other truck was taken to a nearby hospital for an alcohol screening and then booked into Galveston County Jail. Authorities said the driver, who was identified as the 54-year-old Haney, is being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.A magistrate judge set Haney's bond at $100,000. If she makes bond, Haney will have to install a breathalyzer in her vehicle. She is also not allowed to any place that primarily serves alcohol.Texas City Mayor Matthew Doyle confirmed to Eyewitness News that Haney is a sitting commissioner-at-large for the city. The mayor is out of the country and did not immediately comment on the crash.Northbound Gulf Freeway was shut down heading out of the island for about two-and-a-half hours. The freeway was later reopened.