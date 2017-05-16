When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1603498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A viral video shows a mother disowning her young son for supporting Donald Trump in a mock election.

Maybe it's just a sign of the times.With people sharing more of their private lives online these days, it should come as no surprise when some parents turn to Facebook or Twitter to punish their kids-or try to coerce them into obedience.We've seen some incredible examples of this in recent years, sometimes earning applause for the parent, and creating controversy at other times.Many ABC13 viewers expressed shock last November after a video on Facebook went viral. A Fort Bend County mother recorded the moment she kicked her elementary school-aged son out of the house for voting for Donald Trump in a mock election.The video showed the woman cussing at her son, and handing him a suitcase as he sobbed.The little boy wound up on a street corner with a sign that read, "My mom kicked me out of the house because I voted for Donald Trump."The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the video.In Jacksonville, Florida, a father received a lot of attention after he posted an ad for a used car. He said he was selling his son's vehicle after the 18-year-old was caught doing drugs.Allan Gieger told WJXT-TV his son was using the 1998 Ford Explorer "to drive around and smoke dope with his friends."Gieger even offered to knock $250 off the selling price of $1,500 if someone in their neighborhood bought it, "just so he could see it every now and then when he's walking when he's with his friends."When Jeannie Crutchfield caught her daughter skipping school for an entire week back in 2014 in Casper, Wyoming, she armed herself with her smartphone.The 34-year-old gas station cashier went to the school, and filmed her daughter meandering in the hallways before confronting her on camera."This is what happens when my daughter Rickilee Durrant can't act right at school...enjoy parents," Crutchfield said on the video, before grabbing her daughter by the hand and walking her to her classroom door.The three-minute video was posted to Facebook and went viral.In some cases, we have even seen parents berating the children of other parents on social media.Last month in Philadelphia,informing parents her son was "NOT required to share" his toys on the playground.Kolberg said she received dirty looks, but remained firm on the issue."We don't live in a world where it's conducive to give up everything you have to anyone just because they said so," Kolberg said. "I'm not going to teach my kid that's the way it works."