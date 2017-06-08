NEWS

What we know about the man and deputy indicted after deadly Denny's fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A husband and wife have found themselves thrust into the national spotlight for their involvement and subsequent indictment in a fight that left a third man dead.

John Hernandez died following an incident at a Denny's restaurant on May 28. Investigators said Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, and Deputy Chauna Thompson, who is Terry's wife, met him at the restaurant.

RELATED: Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation

Video of the incident shows Terry on top of Hernandez, locking him in a chokehold. Witnesses said Chauna was also trying to restrain Hernandez, putting her knee down on his arm.

Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.

An autopsy ruled Hernandez's death a homicide.

Deputy Chauna Thompson was pulled from her patrol responsibilities and assigned to desk duty.

In a unexpected twist, both Terry and Chauna have since been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT CHAUNA AND TERRY THOMPSON:

PATERNITY LAWSUIT
A paternity suit was filed in 2000 while Terry Thompson was in the Navy.

BURGLARY CHARGE

Terry Thompson was convicted of burglary of a vehicle in 1998.

MARRIAGE
Chauna and Terry Thompson were married in Jan. 2001.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfightinvestigationindictmentmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Attorney of deputy in Denny's case: 'She was trying to help'
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
NEWS
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Denny's fight
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
Comey testimony isn't end of investigation: Legislators
Conservatives set to be biggest party in UK election: poll
More News
Top Stories
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Denny's fight
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
Woman claims man took photo of her in Target dressing room
James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
Astros' Dallas Keuchel placed on 10-day disabled list
Show More
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
More News
Top Video
Meet NASA's newest astronaut from Sugar Land
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Denny's fight
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
More Video