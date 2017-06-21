NEWS

Uber allows riders to tip drivers via app, matching Lyft

EMBED </>More Videos

Besides the built-in tipping announced Tuesday, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money in other ways too. (KTRK)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.

Besides the built-in tipping announced Tuesday, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money in other ways too.

Riders will be charged by the minute if they keep an Uber car waiting for more than two minutes. Uber also is reducing the time riders have to cancel a ride to avoid being slapped with a $5 fee from five minutes to two minutes after summoning a driver.

Uber won't take any of the tip money. The San Francisco company will continue to collect part of ride-cancellation fees, as well as the waiting-time charges.

The tipping option, long available in the app of rival Lyft, will start Tuesday in Seattle, Houston and Minneapolis.

Uber wants it to be in all U.S. cities by the end of July. The other features will roll out in August.

RELATED: We put Lyft and Uber services to the test

EMBED More News Videos

What's the difference between Uber and Lyft?


The attempt to smooth over its sometimes testy relationship with drivers is part of a broader effort to reverse damage done to Uber's reputation by revelations of sexual harassment in its offices, allegations of trade secrets theft and an investigation into efforts to mislead government regulators.

"These drivers are our most important partners, but we haven't done a very good job honoring that partnership," said Rachel Holt, regional general manager in the U.S. and Canada. She is on the leadership team running Uber while CEO Travis Kalanick is on leave.

The expanded earnings opportunities are the first step in what Uber is billing as "180 days of change" for its U.S. drivers. Holt wouldn't reveal the rest of the campaign.

Drivers are happy about the tips but would like more from Uber in New York City, where costs are high and they have trouble making a living, said Luiny Tavares, a driver in Manhattan. He said drivers want Uber to pay a minimum of $250 per eight-hour shift.

Uber wouldn't budge in previous talks about tipping but relented when it appeared that poor driver relations were hurting its bottom line, said Tavares, a steward for the Independent Drivers Guild, which had pressed for tipping.

"It's about time that they saw the error of their ways," Tavares said.

A proposed law in New York City could have forced Uber to enable in-app tipping in its largest U.S. market by the end of this summer, if it had been approved.

SEE ALSO: Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft

EMBED More News Videos

State Senate passes legislation that would prevent cities from requiring fingerprint checks for Uber and Lyft drivers

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsuberlyftdriverCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Republican defends district in Georgia special election, leaving Democrats with big-money loss
Prince Philip hospitalized as a 'precautionary measure'
Uber CEO resigns under investor pressure
ANALYSIS: What Handel's win, Ossoff's loss means for their parties
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
More News
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Marina owners in San Leon prepare for TS Cindy
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
Show More
13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex
Police: Thieves wanted for stealing $10,000 in light bulbs
Uber CEO resigns under investor pressure
Toddler found home alone with mother's body
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
More News
Top Video
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Police: Thieves wanted for stealing $10,000 in light bulbs
Uber CEO resigns under investor pressure
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
More Video