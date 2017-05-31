When it comes to ride-sharing services in the Bayou City, Houston we now have options!ABC13's Elissa Rivas and Chris Nocera put both services to the test Wednesday afternoon. Nocera ordered a ride from Uber and Rivas ordered a ride from Lyft.Both compared the availability, arrival times of drivers and the time it took to make it back to ABC13's newsroom.Although both offer transportation services, Uber takes it further with food deliveries through UberEats.One of Lyft's biggest feature is its pill-shaped device, called the Amp."It changes to a unique color between the driver and the passenger, so imagine coming out of a concert and trying to find your vehicle in a sea of other cars, you'll have the unique color on a vehicle dash as well as your app," Lyft's Houston general manager Kaleb Miller said. "You can find your vehicle at a faster pace."The back of the Amp will also have your name displayed once you get inside the vehicle.