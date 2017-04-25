NEWS

Texas snake season is here!

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are a few descriptions of common snakes you may come across, and some tips on what to do if see one. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring means more than allergies in Texas, it means s-s-s-snake season.

The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" stands true especially when it comes the number of snakes that slither within our state lines.


The Lone Star State is home to over 76 species of snakes, and if you include subspecies that number jumps up to 115.

While you may be worried that there are towns in Texas with a smaller population, there is some good news. Only 15 percent of those snakes are actually venomous.

Although, the number of venomous snakes is fairly low, it's still important to be informed and know a few snake safety tips.

Watch the video to find out which snakes you should keep an eye out for and what to do if you happen to cross paths with one.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newssnakesafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
DPS hopes to hire more female troopers
White House to name border protection official as new Secret Service head
Small plane crashes in pond in Huntsville area
Teen arrested after pointing gun at passing cars
Trump vows 'We will confront anti-Semitism' at Holocaust memorial ceremony
More News
Top Stories
Small plane crashes in pond in Huntsville area
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Teen arrested after pointing gun at passing cars
95 arrested in 5-day Houston-area ICE roundup
Dad fired after caring for cancer-stricken child, he says
Restaurant rage: Video of eatery dispute goes viral
Former 'Bachelor' contestant arrested
Show More
Texans will announce draft picks from space
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
Suspects wanted for takeover-style restaurant robberies
Facebook poll about firing captain causes huge backlash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
More News
Top Video
Dad fired after caring for cancer-stricken child, he says
Nordstrom selling pre-dirtied jeans
Small plane crashes in pond in Huntsville area
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
More Video