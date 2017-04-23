WHAT'S TRENDING

Massive rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in South Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

A police department in southern Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes. (Laguna Vista Police Department/Facebook )

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (KTRK) --
A police department in South Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes coming out of hibernation after a recent close call.

Photos shared on Facebook by the Laguna Vista Police Department show a massive rattlesnake hanging out near a busy walking trail and at one point sitting curiously close to an unbelievably calm-looking cat.

Residents spotted the creature and alerted authorities, who safely removed the serpent.

The snakes typically emerge from hibernation in March or April, according to the department, and then become more active as temperatures rise into the 90s during the early mornings and late afternoons of summer.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthywhat's trendingsnakewild animalsviraltexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHAT'S TRENDING
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Sweet! Hershey's chocolate to have less calories
More what's trending
SOCIETY
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Houston Art Car Parade rolls through downtown
Buffalo Bayou Park: Your definitive guide
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES: Rockets take on the Thunder in Game 4 on ABC13
Crane topples at busy Galleria-area intersection
Rockets playoff tickets only $49
From flip flops to fleece -- it's going to get colder!
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Buffalo Bayou Park: Your definitive guide
Advocates fan out in global show of support for science
Show More
96 percent of Trump's voters say they'd do it again
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Local athlete dies during Ironman in The Woodlands
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
Harris Co. early voting begins Monday
More News
Top Video
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Red Lion Pub offers a taste of Britannia, no passport required
Harris Co. early voting begins Monday
More Video