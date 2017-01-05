LGBT

Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session
EMBED </>More News Videos

It's called the 'Women's Privacy Act,' but opponents say it's not about woman at all. (Shutterstock)

Will Weissert
AUSTIN, TX (KTRK) --
Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina - banning transgendered people from using the bathroom of their choice.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a top social conservative voice in the state, unveiled the proposed law Thursday at a news conference.

RELATED: Trump says bathroom bills are 'discriminatory'

Patrick says the "Privacy Protection Act" is a top priority for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which convenes next week.

Lawmakers likely will support it, even though Texas' largest business lobbying group says it and other anti-gay rights proposals could cost the state up to $8.5 billion and 100,000-plus jobs.

North Carolina faced boycotts, and potentially billions of dollars in lost state revenue, after passing its own version last year.

SEE ALSO: Houston voters reject equal rights ordinance

A Virginia lawmaker introduced similar legislation this week.
Related Topics:
newstransgendertexas newsdan patrickgay rightslgbtAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LGBT
North Carolina will repeal LGBT law on Tuesday
FACE Awards celebrate the LGBTQ community
'Brady Bunch' star fired after interview with gay actor
YouTube star pleads guilty to vandalism in false report case
More lgbt
NEWS
RI Prison Escapee Believed to Be Suspect Who Robbed Bank
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen
B-52 Bomber Loses Engine During Training Flight
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
State Department Designates Osama bin Laden's Son a 'Global Terrorist'
More News
Top Stories
MD Anderson Cancer Center to cut 800-900 jobs
Female student reports sexual assault in UH library
The Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt to perform Super Bowl week
Source says former Sen. Coats is spy chief pick
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen
High-power guns stolen from South Houston shooting range
Show More
Mother delivers own baby in car dealership bathroom
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
More News
Top Video
Grab a workout buddy to keep your resolution on track
Meet the mesentery, the organ you never knew you had
Mother delivers own baby in car dealership bathroom
Why millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss
More Video