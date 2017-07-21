Teen dead in southeast Houston drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old is dead after shots were fired from a passing vehicle in a southeast Houston neighborhood overnight.Police are investigating the shooting that took place in the area of Northridge and Jutland.Police say a group of people were hanging out in front of a house when a car drove by, made a U-turn and passed by again. Two shots were then fired from the car.A teen struck by the gunfire was rushed to Ben Taub hospital, where he died.Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video taken of the vehicle. They can only say the car is dark in color.