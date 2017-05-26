South Texas man catches 13-pound bullfrog

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1907613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A police department in southern Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes.

If you're spending your Memorial Day weekend fishing, there might be some unexpected creatures lurking in the water beneath you.Markcuz Rangel took to Facebook to post photos of an enormous bullfrog he captured in a south Texas pond where he was fishing earlier this week.Rangel said he has captured three of the massive, 13-pound creatures this week.And if you think there's no way a frog could look that large, you're partially right -- the frog was positioned closer to the camera in Rangel's photos to look even bigger. Nonetheless, you don't see a 13-pound frog every day!