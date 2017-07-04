NEWS

Police believe woman found murdered in Hedwig Village was beaten and stabbed

Police believe 79-year-old Janeil Hooten Bernard was killed sometime Sunday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2011 red Cadillac sedan owned by a 79-year-old woman murdered in Hedwig Village was found on Houston's south side Monday morning.

Janeil Hooten Bernard's body was discovered by her housekeeper inside the home on Capri Street on Monday afternoon.
Police believe she was killed sometime Sunday evening. Hedwig Police Sgt. Marvin Collins said he believes Bernard was beaten and stabbed.

"Very brutal scene," Collins said.

Collins said there are indications that Bernard fought back based on her injuries.

The victim's son told investigators he last spoke to his mother around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle was found in the 2100 block of Van Cleve Street, and was taken by HPD for testing.

Investigators said the area is a "common place" for people to abandon cars, and that the keys to the vehicle were found about 100 feet from the roadway.

Police: Housekeeper found elderly woman 'brutally murdered'

Bernard apparently kept very detailed notes and followed a specific routine, always locking her doors and never answering the door after dark.

These facts have led police to believe she may have known her attacker. Police said parts of the home was ransacked and that the suspect spent a lot of time in the home.

Her wallet and Cadillac were missing when her body was found, but again, police have since recovered the stolen car.

Investigators have canvassed the neighborhood for a second time Tuesday. They are looking for video and anyone who knows Bernard personally. They do believe this incident was isolated.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police at 713-461-4797.

