Police: Housekeeper found elderly woman "brutally murdered" in home

Elderly woman found "brutally murdered" in home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hedwig Village PD say the victim's housekeeper found the 79-year-old woman "brutally murdered" in her home.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Janeil Hooten Bernard. Police say the killer took Bernard's wallet and her 2011 red Cadillac sedan with the Texas plate FTK6764. Police have now listed it as a stolen vehicle.

Police said there was no forced entry to home, so they believe she knew her attacker.

The last time anyone heard from Bernard was Sunday afternoon.

Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationhomicideHouston
