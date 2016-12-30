A late night party turned deadly near Baybrook Mall over night when someone opened fire, killing a man.Homicide detectives are investigating at the Lodge Apartments at Baybrook on Glenwest at Bay Area Boulevard.Detectives said at least eight people were detained for questioning downtown.Two were taken in at the apartment complex, while the other six were found at a nearby Walmart store.There aren't many details, but the shooting reportedly happened in a parking lot.HPD said their officers found the body of the victim in a second-floor hallway at the apartment complex.We do not yet know the age or identity of the victim.Again, numerous witnesses are being taken downtown for questioning, but there is no word yet on a motive or suspect in the shooting.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.