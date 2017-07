EMBED >More News Videos Right now - somewhere - someone if checking a firearm for a flight, and it's perfectly legal.

In less than two months, Texas will enact a new open carry law for knives and swords.Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1935 into law.Starting Sept. 1, it will be legal for adults in Texas to open carry knives, daggers and swords.The law bans long knives from being carried into schools, colleges, churches and bars.