TRAVEL

Checking a gun is legal - if you do it properly
EMBED </>More News Videos

Right now - somewhere - someone if checking a firearm for a flight, and it's perfectly legal. (KTRK)

Right now - somewhere - someone if checking a firearm for a flight, and it's perfectly legal.

While the TSA confiscates hundreds of weapons at checkpoints in carry-on bags, a gun owner who follows the rules can travel with a weapon as checked baggage, which Florida airport shooter Esteban Santiago apparently did.

TSA requires the weapon be unloaded, must be packed in a hard side case, plastic, wood or metal and it must be locked.

"When you go to check in for your flight, you got to check in at the counter and declare you have the firearm," said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Ammunition magazines and a small amount of small arms ammunition that is boxed can also be carried.
Related Topics:
travelairport securitygun lawsgun safety
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Cruise line looking for summer intern to sail and take pictures
TSA: Some IDs won't make the cut in 2018
Bush Airport named a top 5 favorite airport for millennials
Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands
More Travel
Top Stories
Cold temperatures cause icy roads Saturday morning
Three players to watch in Texans playoff start
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
One more very cold day, then spring-like temperatures
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
NRG Stadium reminder of the 'Clear Bag Policy'
Show More
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
What we know about suspected Fla. gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Man arrested for meth had kitty litter, not meth
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
More News
Top Video
Cold temperatures cause icy roads Saturday morning
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
More Video