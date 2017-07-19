EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2227677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom of murdered 14-year-old speaks for the first time, Marla Carter reports.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the mother and older brother of a 14-year-old gunned down the day after his birthday will be charged with aggravated robbery.Charges have been accepted, and the pair are being booked into Harris County Jail.The robbery is unrelated to the shooting death of 14-year-old O'Cyrus Breaux.On Monday, Breaux's mother was in tears, crying so hard she could barely get the words out. She said he was good son and didn't know the details of what happened in the shooting.Two days later, she's facing a felony charge.The boy's mother just walked out after she and her son were arrested in an unrelated robbery case.The news comes just two days after Breaux was killed. Breaux was hanging out in a driveway around 2 a.m. off Goodson Drive in Greenspoint when he was fatally shot.The honor roll student had just celebrated his birthday with family in north Houston.Sources said Breaux's mother and older brother were connected to the robbery in Harris County.They were questioned today by authorities on that case.Meanwhile, police are investigating O'Cyrus' murder."The scenario hasn't changed," said Pastor E.A. Deckard, of Greenhouse International Church. "A 14-year-old honor student, respectable student, model citizen, is a victim of a senseless crime."In just one week, there were five aggravated robberies on his block alone.Despite the crime around him, Pastor Deckard said he prevailed."Unfortunately, he was a child that had to make some real hard decisions too early in life, but the thing is he made the right decisions," Deckard said.Now the family is working to raise funds to send him back home to New Orleans, so he can be buried.There are no official charges yet for the late boy's mother or older brother.