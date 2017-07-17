TEEN KILLED

Boy celebrated 14th birthday before his death in N. Houston

14-year-old boy shot and killed in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family member of a teen shot and killed in north Houston overnight told Eyewitness News the boy celebrated his 14th birthday just yesterday.

The boy's aunt said her nephew was "very happy" when his family celebrated Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Goodson Drive just after 2 a.m. when they encountered a vehicle that was driving the teen to the hospital. He was wounded in the stomach.

An ambulance was called to transport the boy to Memorial Woodlands hospital, where he died.

While officers responded to the shooting, an armed robbery took place just blocks away around the same time. Police are not yet making the connection between the two scenes.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.
