Investigators from the Harris County Sheriff's Office spent most of Tuesday afternoon among shocked residents at the Chartwell Court Apartments on Ella Boulevard. Authorities are trying to find out what led to 30-year-old Anthony McCardell Johnson's murder."The last time he talked to anybody was about 5 a.m. this morning," said Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Johnson and his wife were moving out of their apartment and little was left inside. His wife had stayed the night elsewhere with family. She arrived at 10:30 to find him, investigators say, likely shot to death."Most of the items in the apartment had already been moved because they were moving, so it does not appear that anything was missing," said Beall.Beall also said that on Sunday, the victim had talked to deputies, claiming someone had assaulted him."He claims that someone hit him with a car, intentionally hit him with a car, but there's no witnesses, no other information in the report regarding that," said Beall, adding that deputies reported he was acting erratically at the time.HCSO is seeking information on this crime and have not released any information on suspects.