After a two week investigation, Harris County Precinct 4 constable investigators arrested a man wanted for attacks on several elderly women.Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said his office investigated three incidents involving physical attacks on elderly women who were working in their front yards.They discovered that a suspect, described as a black man between the ages of 18-25, would approach the victims while their back is turned, assault them and throw them to the ground.During their investigation, deputy constables identified another elderly woman victim from one month earlier.In one of the incidents, the suspect attacked the woman and pulled down her pants."The victim was able to scream, at which time the suspect fled," a press release read.Investigators searched the neighborhood and obtained video of the suspect running and getting into a vehicle."With the vehicle description, constable investigators began a painstaking task and ran all vehicles in Texas matching the suspect vehicle. We were able to identify a suspect that owned a vehicle matching the description that lived in the area," according to the press release.The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Charles Galloway. He was arrested at a location where investigators had set up surveillance."Each attack became more physical and sexual in nature. Due to the suspect's actions, it became our # 1 priority to arrest him and protect our elderly citizens," said Constable Mark Herman.Charges are pending for Galloway.The Pct. 4 constable's office is urging any other victims who may have been attacked by Galloway to come forward.A press conference is expected to be held at the constable's office at 4 p.m. ABC13 will stream it live online.