NEWS

Suspect wanted for attacking several elderly women in Harris County arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a two week investigation, Harris County Precinct 4 constable investigators arrested a man wanted for attacks on several elderly women.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said his office investigated three incidents involving physical attacks on elderly women who were working in their front yards.

They discovered that a suspect, described as a black man between the ages of 18-25, would approach the victims while their back is turned, assault them and throw them to the ground.

During their investigation, deputy constables identified another elderly woman victim from one month earlier.

In one of the incidents, the suspect attacked the woman and pulled down her pants.

"The victim was able to scream, at which time the suspect fled," a press release read.

RELATED: Woman hit in the head and robbed inside Alief area townhome

EMBED More News Videos

Woman attacked as she got out of her car, Chauncy Glover reports.



Investigators searched the neighborhood and obtained video of the suspect running and getting into a vehicle.

"With the vehicle description, constable investigators began a painstaking task and ran all vehicles in Texas matching the suspect vehicle. We were able to identify a suspect that owned a vehicle matching the description that lived in the area," according to the press release.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Charles Galloway. He was arrested at a location where investigators had set up surveillance.

"Each attack became more physical and sexual in nature. Due to the suspect's actions, it became our # 1 priority to arrest him and protect our elderly citizens," said Constable Mark Herman.

Charges are pending for Galloway.

The Pct. 4 constable's office is urging any other victims who may have been attacked by Galloway to come forward.

A press conference is expected to be held at the constable's office at 4 p.m. ABC13 will stream it live online.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimeassaultHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Russian foreign minister derides reporters asking about Comey
More News
Top Stories
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Man convicted in Houston murder taken off death row
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
WATCH LIVE: White House briefing after Comey firing
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
Show More
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
Lion attacks trainer during circus
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
First named storm of the season in eastern Pacific Ocean
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos