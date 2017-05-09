NEWS

Woman hit in the head and robbed inside Alief area townhome

Woman attacked as she got out of her car, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a woman as she was going inside her townhome in the Alief area.

In surveillance video, the suspect can be seen hitting the woman across the head at her townhome on Bellaire and Dairy Ashford.

The woman's son, Paul, said she had just gotten home from the gym.

"She felt very lucky that she came out of this with bruises and scrapes, but she's alive," a translator said.

The suspect stole her keys and her silver Honda Accord.

Late Tuesday, police found the stolen vehicle and arrested two people in connection with the crime.

