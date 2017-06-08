NEWS

Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump supporters said they will be watching Comey's testimony very closely today. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While all eyes are on Washington D.C. ahead of former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, bar owners in Houston will be getting an early start today.

Several bars said they will host Comey testimony watch parties, opening doors early this morning for those who want a seat for the hearing.
EMBED More News Videos

Miya Shay shows you one Houston coffee shop hoping to cash in on the Comey hearing.



Three Houston venues who are welcoming patrons for this historic event on Capitol Hill:

Axelrad
1517 Alabama Street

D&T Drive Inn

1307 Enid Street

Jimmy's Ice House
White Oak Drive

Comey will testify about his role in investigating allegations of Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Meantime in Washington, D.C., there is a frenzy growing on Capitol Hill as people try to get their way into the hearing room where Comey's testimony will play out.

The line snakes its way through the halls of two senate buildings.

The people at the front of the line told ABC News they have been there since 4 a.m.

ABC13 will offer live coverage from ABC News beginning at 9 a.m. CST. We will also have live streaming video available on ABC13.com and on our smartphone app.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscongressu.s. & worldbareventsPresident Donald Trumpjames comeyrussiainvestigationHoustonWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey blasts Trump administration 'lies,' efforts to 'defame me'
WATCH LIVE: James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
Key players in James Comey's testimony
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
Police: Thieves wanted in Home Depot crime spree
Happy Birthday, Barbara Bush: A treasured love story
Show More
Cheetos comes out with new flamin' hot flavor
Dozens of employers come together for veteran job fair
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Child strangulation risk prompts safety gate recall
Stolen backhoe used in attempted ATM burglary
More News
Top Video
Cheetos comes out with new flamin' hot flavor
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
Stolen backhoe used in attempted ATM burglary
More Video