EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1758619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Burglary suspect shot after break-in at officer's home, Christine Dobbyn reports.

A Harris County grand jury has indicted a former Houston police officer in connection to a February shooting and burglary.Bruce Johnson is charged with tampering with evidence and assault.In February, Johnson was still in uniform when he arrived to his home in the 6500 block of Yorkdale. Johnson told investigators he saw a suspect breaking into his home.According to police, the suspect and Johnson got into a physical altercation when the officer discharged several rounds.