A fire truck on the way to a house fire collided with a van in northwest Harris County.It happened on Antoine and Breen just before 6:30 a.m. The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department fire truck was on the way to a house fire on the 9000 block of Bold Forest.SkyEye video showed the intersection where the crash occurred. There's damage to the front of what appears to be a service van.The intersection is shut down, but officials are letting cars through one at a time.There's no word on any injuries.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.