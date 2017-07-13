NEWS

Fire truck crashes with van on the way to house fire in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

SkyEye video shows the intersection where the crash occurred. There's damage to the front of what appears to be a service van.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fire truck on the way to a house fire collided with a van in northwest Harris County.

It happened on Antoine and Breen just before 6:30 a.m. The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department fire truck was on the way to a house fire on the 9000 block of Bold Forest.

SkyEye video showed the intersection where the crash occurred. There's damage to the front of what appears to be a service van.

The intersection is shut down, but officials are letting cars through one at a time.

There's no word on any injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentfirefirefightersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Improbable escape still haunts Grenfell Tower fire survivors a month later
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Senate anticipates seeing revised health care bill today
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More News
Top Stories
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Wreck kills teen and causes separate crash on Hwy 249
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
Show More
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
Blue Bell releases new sweet and salty flavor
Kid Rock running for US Senate?
More News
Top Video
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
More Video