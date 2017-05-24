EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2030195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Victim's aunt talks about Rodney Stoll Jr.

One person is dead, another injured after a shootout in La Marque.Family members tell Eyewitness News that 23-year-old Rodney Stoll Jr. went to Richards Court off of FM 1765 around midnight last night and got into a confrontation with someone.At some point it turned deadly when gun shots were exchanged between the two. It all happened in the middle of the street.Stoll has been identified by his family, but they have not been told any details."I don't know what happened, I don't know, I know that there was a shooting and all I want are answers," said the victim's mother Sherie Lawrence.Stoll's family said he was a father of two and didn't have any enemies."He was very popular, he loved his kids, his family, and he was just well liked, and just trying to be a good father, trying to raise his daughter and his son," said Sharon Stoll, Stoll's aunt.The other victim has not been identified.Investigators say he was taken to the Hospital of the Mainland and then taken by Life Flight to Houston with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the face.Jeff Ehling is continuing to follow the story on ABC13 all morning and will provide updates as they become available.