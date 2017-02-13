NEW: Surveillance video shows missing teen walking by gas station Tuesday night. Miles from where she was last seen. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/KdTxWPpXlg — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 12, 2017

A Goose Creek ISD spokesperson said its police department is receiving tips concerning missing Baytown teen Vanessa Macias.District spokesperson Beth Dombrowa said they've received reports of sightings from Beaumont, Texas, which is 65 miles away.Police are following up on every tip.It's been six days since Macias was last seen and her family is getting worried.Her brother has a message for Vanessa."I would say that I love her a lot and if she could please come home," said Bacilio Macias, Jr., Vanessa's brother.Dombrowa said surveillance cameras show Vanessa leaving her school, Robert E. Lee High School at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.It was after school was let out. Vanessa's family told 13 Eyewitness News that she had some sort of argument with one of her teachers. The district could not confirm that.Vanessa never returned home after leaving the school.On Saturday, volunteers searched the area around the school for Vanessa.EquuSearch said it was about to call off the search but then they received a lead.Two businesses, a restaurant and a Chevron all captured surveillance video of Vanessa walking by on Tuesday just before 11 p.m., about eight hours after she left school.In the Chevron video you see Vanessa walking behind the store at 10:43 p.m., just before the store closed. Sam Moosani was working at the store at the time."One customer came in and he told me there was a girl sitting next to the garbage can and I closed the store and the girl was gone," said Sam Moosani, a clerk at the Chevron.Then just 11 minutes after the Chevron captured the video of Vanessa, a restaurant, El Toro, also had surveillance video of her walking by."In the video of El Toro I see her just walking straight and then fading away in the shadows," said Bacilio Maricas, Jr.Vanessa's father said he's concerned because Vanessa can become disoriented at times. He also said sometimes when someone says her name, Vanessa doesn't respond.Robert E. Lee High School released a statement to faculty, staff and students:Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath. She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.If you've seen Vanessa Macias you're asked to call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or Goose Creek ISD Police Department at 281-802-7769.