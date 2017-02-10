A Baytown family is making an emotional plea for help to find a missing teen as Texas EquuSearch calls for volunteers for a weekend ground search.Vanessa Macias, 17, was last seen walking near Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown on Tuesday. She was wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt underneath of a light blue, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes.She has long, dark brown hair that goes past her shoulders."It's been three days and it's just frustrating not knowing where she is and who she could be with," said Alicia Macias, Vanessa's sister.The Lee High School sophomore attended school Tuesday where she had a disagreement with a teacher. School security video shows her wiping off tears and then walking away from campus, according to her sister."It's not a good feeling. It's sad. We just feel desperate to find her. We just want her home," said Yesica Macias, another sister.The sisters admit Vanessa has run away before, but that was two years ago and things were good.At the request of Goose Creek ISD Police, EquuSearch will launch a ground search on Saturday at 9:00am in front of Robert E. Lee High School. The search is in need of volunteers and ATVs, according to the group's Facebook page."We love her and we want her home. We miss her," they added.Anybody with information about Vanessa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Goose Creek ISD Police Department at (281)802-7769 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.