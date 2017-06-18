NEWS

Family and friends remember 10-month-old murdered in the arms of his father

Vigil held for 10-month-old shot and killed in his father's arms, Christine Dobbyn reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From somber moments to a roar of supporters on motorcycles, many came out to remember 10-month-old Messiah Marshall.

"Horrible, for me horrible," said Doris Barnes-Williams, Messiah's cousin.

A grieving family, a grieving father, on what should have been his day to celebrate.

Timeline of events surrounding the murder of Messiah Marshall



"That's his first son, that was his first born, that's his first time being a father. The pain is with him and my daughter," said the victim's maternal grandmother Jawan Wilson.

Messiah died of a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting at Knob Hill Apartments on North Braeswood Wednesday afternoon.

The boy's father told police he was outside with his son when three men approached him shooting. The father ran to a nearby gas station for help and the men involved took off.

Relatives say they don't know who is responsible.

"If I did, we wouldn't be here, we'd be having a trial right now," said Wilson.

The boy's mother was close by watching as candles were lit and white balloons released nearby as the rest of the family tried to hold her up.

VIDEO: Mom of Messiah: 'He was something special'
Messiah's mother discusses how she will remember her son.



"As long as God gives me strength, I'll give it to my family and we'll get through this," Wilson said.

And while justice is important for them, for now the priority is to get through one day at a time.

