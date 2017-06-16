NEWS

Family looking for justice after 10-month old shot and killed

Timeline of events surrounding the murder of Messiah Marshall (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The manhunt is still underway for the three men involved in the killing of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Nob Hill Apartments on N. Braeswood. Messiah's 22-year-old father told police three men approached him as he was taking out the trash and started shooting. They continued even as he ran away with his baby in his arms.

Marshall's mother Aliyah Scott heard the gunshots from inside her apartment. A neighbor watched her newborn daughter as she raced to find Messiah.

"I ran to the Valero. They said there was a baby at Valero. I ran to Valero," said Scott. "His dad ran up to me saying, 'It was Messiah. It was Messiah.' "All I could say was, 'What happened to my baby?' What happened to my baby?'"

Thursday evening, Houston Police Department Police Chief Art Acevado, spent about hour at the apartment complex before addressing residents' safety concerns in a meeting closed to the media. During the meeting he called the men who committed this crime "cowards" for not stepping forward.

"They're extremely dangerous. Obviously they're armed and have no conscience," said Chief Acevedo in an appeal to the public for information.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

