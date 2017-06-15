NEWS

'He was something special': Mom of infant killed in shooting wants justice for son

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men being questioned in the death of 10-month-old boy, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police increased patrols in an area of southwest Houston after a 10-month-old baby was murdered Wednesday in the arms of his father.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Nob Hill Apartments on N. Braeswood.

Messiah Justice Marshall did not survive.

In an emotional interview with Eyewitness News Reporter Steve Campion, Aliyah Scott said her son loved Paw Patrol, Bruno Mars' songs, and always drew people's attention.

EMBED More News Videos

Messiah's mother discusses how she will remember her son.



"He was something special. He was so advanced. He learned fast. He picked up fast," said Scott as she wiped away tears from her eyes. "He showed me the true meaning of unconditional love."
Scott said she was inside her apartment when the shooting happened.

"I was about to take a nap. His dad had him. They were going outside to take the trash," said Scott. "They were loud. It was like an echo. It was really close."

Messiah's 22-year-old father told police three men approached him and started shooting. They continued even as he ran away with his baby in his arms.

"I just want that person to turn himself in. Do what you got to do. You know what you did wrong. No need to hide it. You're going to get God either way," said Scott. "Please, just please go to the police or someone. Let them know what was happening."

A neighbor was watching her newborn daughter as she raced to find Messiah.

"I ran to the Valero. They said there was a baby at Valero. I ran to Valero," said Scott. "His dad ran up to me saying, 'It was Messiah. It was Messiah.' "All I could say was, 'What happened to my baby?' What happened to my baby?'"

SEE ALSO: 'They crossed a line': HPD chief urging public to come forward with information in infant's shooting death
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police Department calls shooters "cowards" who killed 10-month-old boy.


Thursday evening, Chief Art Acevedo spent about an hour at the apartment complex before addressing residents' safety concerns in a meeting closed to the media. Marked police units, gang and bike patrol officers were visibly present all day long. At least two young men were detained for questioning in the baby's death. No one has been charged.

"They're extremely dangerous. Obviously they're armed and have no conscience, said Chief Acevedo in an appeal to the public for information.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Neighbor surprises World War II veteran with medals
Houston aide shot in VA attack: "I was running for my life"
Justice Dept. statement warns of 'anonymous allegations'
Escaped Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee, officials say
More News
Top Stories
Wrong apartment? Woman says complex mistakenly evicted her
Residents on edge after baby fatally shot in neighborhood
Escaped GA inmates captured after manhunt
Neighbor surprises World War II veteran with medals
Houston aide shot in VA attack: "I was running for my life"
More than 60 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' home
Three cases of dog flu confirmed in Harris County
Show More
New audit shows lack of building inspections
Family mourns Hercules father killed in UPS shooting
6 pregnant women test positive for Zika in Harris Co.
US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days
New information released about remains in Heights home
More News
Top Video
Neighbor surprises World War II veteran with medals
3 brothers take on a 3,500 mile journey-on bikes!
New bike stations around Houston
Wrong apartment? Woman says complex mistakenly evicted her
More Video