NEWS

Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of 4-year-old Fredericka Allen will remember the little girl at a vigil tonight.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While family and friends gather to hold a vigil for little Fredricka Allen tonight, her mother won't be there.

Instead she will be locked away after being charged in her daughter's murder.

Laquita Lewis allegedly sent a text message to her daughter's father and family saying she was so sorry, that she did something bad and that her little girl was going to heaven.

RELATED: Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old daughter
EMBED More News Videos

A mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter. Family says she made previous threats.



Allen was just four years old, and her family said they had no idea Lewis in a bad place.

"Why would you take the life of a child?" Fredricka's great aunt Paulette Lockridge said. "Your own child? But any child? How could you go and take a child's life like that? I don't understand it, honestly, I don't understand it."

Court records shows back in November, Lewis had threatened to kill her 16-year-old son.

The 34-year-old mother has three other children, besides Fredricka.

Child protective services tells ABC13 they have investigated her in the past, though they wouldn't get into details.

Family said she does not have custody of her other kids.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the apartmentsat 5635 Timber Creek Place, where Fredricka died on Sunday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild killedmother chargedvigilstabbingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family and friends remember pregnant woman shot dead by police
American student dies after release from North Korea
Cattle stolen from ranch in the middle of the night
Police say road rage incident led to the death of Virginia Muslim teen
More News
Top Stories
Stay weather aware: Tropical system shifts west towards Texas
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
Purse-snatching thief targets woman at car wash
Black Cowboy Museum brings rich history to life
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video
Show More
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Gay couple targeted by vandals in Sienna Plantation
Cemetery assault suspect in custody in Montgomery Co.
Cellphone video shows woman setting home on fire
Teen in stolen truck killed after police chase in Galveston
More News
Top Video
Black Cowboy Museum brings rich history to life
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
Purse-snatching thief targets woman at car wash
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
More Video