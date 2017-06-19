NEWS

Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman reportedly texted her family that she had done "something bad" to her 4-year-old daughter.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
A mother is accused of stabbing her child her 4-year-old daughter to death in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the 34-year-old Laquita Lewis was in a traffic accident Sunday evening on I-10 East and 610 North. While she was being transported to the hospital, she texted family members that she had done "something bad" to her daughter, according to authorities.

Family members called the Harris County Sheriff's Office to report the text messages.

Deputies say when they arrived at the apartments in 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive, they found the body of her daughter.

Lewis was detained at the hospital by HPD officers and is now in the custody of HCSO homicide investigators.

Investigators are interviewing her, and she has been charged with capital murder.

Deputies say there was a domestic dispute between the mother and her boyfriend on Sunday. Authorities are investigating if the incidents are connected.

HCSO chaplains were asked to help family members and deputies deal with a horrific scene.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newschild killedmother chargedHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
79 presumed dead in London high-rise fire
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
At least 1 dead, 10 injured in 'horrific terrorist attack' outside London mosque
Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque
More News
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Hwy 288 SB at CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
Show More
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
Family remembers baby killed in arms of his father
3 shot after parking dispute in north Houston
Video shows woman setting fatal fire
Father donates kidney to 14-year-old son
More News
Top Video
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire
The history of Juneteenth
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
More Video