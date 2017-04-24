NEWS

Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver on Highway 249

EMBED </>More News Videos

Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way driver (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There's new information about jaw-dropping exclusive video captured of a driver completely oblivious to the fact that he was going the wrong way on the freeway.

Transtar cameras captured the moment a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable stepped out of his car and possibly prevented a tragedy.

That deputy is being called a hero for his actions early Sunday morning on Highway 249. He made a daring move to bring a wrong-way driver to a halt.

On ABC13 Eyewitness News tonight at 10 p.m., Tracy Clemons has the exclusive story, and what you should do if you see a wrong-way driver.

Related Topics:
newstrafficfreewaywrong waydriverHoustonHarris County
