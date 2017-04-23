NEWS

Survivor of wrong-way crash talks about collision

Survivor of wrong-way crash talks about collision to ABC13's Christine Dobbyn.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
David Smith remembers his first words to his wife, Laura, and son, Elijah, from the hospital.

"I love you," said Smith.

He said he is lucky to be able to tell his story.

"I just remember being in a lot of pain, scared and trapped," said the chemical plant worker.

He was driving to his job in Deer Park from Spring on April 9 around 5:30 in the morning. As he traveled on I-45 southbound near 1960, he said he saw headlights coming straight at him.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver on I-45 causes fatal accident
Harris County Sheriff's Office says that a driver was heading northbound on I-45 southbound when they crashed into a red car.



"I remember a couple of guys stopping. I looked to the left and the guy who hit me, his car was already engulfed in flames. Nobody could help him," said Smith.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating what caused the driver, Javier Mora, to go the wrong way on the freeway. Smith is one of many innocent victims in recent wrong way crashes, but they often don't live to tell about it.

"Everything can be preventable but something's got to be done, this is happening way too much and innocent families are being taken out," he said.

It took first responders 45 minutes to get him out.

"It was excruciating. I didn't know what my injuries were or nothing. I tried to crawl out but I couldn't move," Smith said.

Today he's home from the hospital with a broken hip, fractured vertebrae and ribs. He said recovery will take time, but at least he's been given the chance.

"It might take a year to be able to walk fully again, but by the grace of God I'm still here," added Smith.
