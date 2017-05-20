NEWS

Deputy constables stop wrong-way driver on Beltway 8

Officials were able to successfully stop a wrong-way driver before anybody was hurt. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New dashboard camera video shows deputy constables stopping a car going the wrong way on the beltway.

The frightening scene unfolded last Sunday on the Sam Houston Tollway near Jacinto Port. The officers were able to pull the driver over without anyone getting hurt.

"Driver, stop the vehicle, stop the vehicle," deputy constables can be heard saying to the driver.

The woman was arrested and charged with DWI.

Harris County Precinct 8 posted the video to their Facebook page as a reminder to others to be safe and get a designated driver.

A rash of wrong-way driving accidents have killed or injured multiple people throughout the Houston area in recent months.

A fatal, head-on collision involving a wrong way driver on the Katy Freeway and Fry Road closed lanes Sunday morning.

Related Topics:
newscrimewrong waydwihighwaysHouston
