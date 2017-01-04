POLICE CHASE

Deputies: Teen robbers terrorize IHOP customers in N. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Seven people are in police custody after deputies say they held up customers at an IHOP restaurant in north Harris County overnight.

Five men and two women, some of them minors, took off in a GMC Yukon after they allegedly robbed the diner on Cypress Station near FM 1960.

IHOP CUSTOMERS REACT TO ROBBERY
Eyewitnesses react after teen robbery suspects held up an IHOP in N. Harris Co.



The suspects took off at a high rate of speed after deputies located the Yukon.

During the chase, investigators said the suspects threw a long gun out the window.

The chase ended at Nanes near FM 1960 as the suspects jumped out of the vehicle, and took off running.

SEE ALSO: IHOP customers held at gunpoint and robbed



Deputies were able to catch up with the suspects with the help of a K9 team and a helicopter.

Two of the suspects were bitten by the K9 units, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

All of this comes after a string of robberies at IHOP and Denny's restaurants in the Houston area last week.

RELATED: Two juveniles questioned in connection with Dennys, IHOP robbery spree



Investigators won't say whether the same group arrested is suspected in those robberies, as well.

