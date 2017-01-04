Seven people are in police custody after deputies say they held up customers at an IHOP restaurant in north Harris County overnight.Five men and two women, some of them minors, took off in a GMC Yukon after they allegedly robbed the diner on Cypress Station near FM 1960.The suspects took off at a high rate of speed after deputies located the Yukon.During the chase, investigators said the suspects threw a long gun out the window.The chase ended at Nanes near FM 1960 as the suspects jumped out of the vehicle, and took off running.Deputies were able to catch up with the suspects with the help of a K9 team and a helicopter.Two of the suspects were bitten by the K9 units, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.All of this comes after a string of robberies at IHOP and Denny's restaurants in the Houston area last week.Investigators won't say whether the same group arrested is suspected in those robberies, as well.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.