Daredevil dirt bikers jump portion of collapsed bridge

Bikers jump portion of collapsed bridge.

CALDWELL CO., North Carolina --
It is this video that has the Highway Patrol in North Carolina concerned. It shows a pair of thrill seekers jumping over a portion of a collapsed bridge.

Those who watched the video were stunned by the jump where the riders had to clear an entire section of the bridge that fell into the water last month.

The bridge has been closed for the last seven months after three of the wooden pylons underneath broke.

WSOC was there as the Department of Transportation spent an hour bolting concrete barriers to the bridge.

The Highway Patrol said the riders, who have not been identified, moved them to make the jump. They hope to find them to keep anyone from getting hurt.

Investigators said the men could be charged with operating the bikes on a closed road which is a misdemeanor and would most likely only carry a fine.

