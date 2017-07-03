NEWS

Crash on I-45 in Galveston leaves father and son dead

Father and son hit and killed in Galveston crash (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A father and his son were killed in an overnight crash near the Galveston Causeway.

The incident happened on northbound Interstate 45 just before the causeway at about 1:15 a.m. Monday. Two trucks were involved in the crash.

Authorities at the scene said the men were standing outside of a black truck when a woman in another pickup hit them. The men died from the crash.

The woman in the other truck was taken to a nearby hospital for an alcohol screening. Authorities said the driver, who is being identified as 54-year-old Dee Ann Haney, is being charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash.

Northbound Gulf Freeway was shut down heading out of the island for about two-and-a-half hours. The freeway was later reopened.

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashGalveston
