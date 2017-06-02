HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jurors came to a verdict regarding the conviction of a criminal mastermind involved in a string of cellphone robberies in Houston Friday morning, according the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
Terrence "T-Streets" Edwards is facing 25 years to life in prison after orchestrating a violent crime wave that swept numerous Houston-area cellphone stores.
"T-Streets will be off the streets for decades," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "These gang members placed innocent citizens in fear for their lives."
Hundreds of phones, especially iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, were taken during a half dozen robberies carried out in 2015, but the crime group was believed to have had a hand in scores of previous heists.
ORIGINAL STORY: 26 charged in string of Harris County cellphone store robberies
The robbers stuck guns in the faces of customers and employees and herded them into back rooms, according to the DA.
In one job under Edwards' direction, his robbery team shot at a witness and at a Houston Police officer while trying to escape.
Edwards, 26, is a documented member of the Fifth Ward Circle street gang, but those who robbed for him were members of various criminal organizations who had got together to make quick cash.
He provided participants with stolen cars and high-powered firearms.
The stolen high-end phones would later be resold to fencing operations that would send them on to Dubai and other countries.
"We resorted to this statute, with unusually harsh penalties, because this robbery kingpin posed such a continuing threat to public safety," Ogg said.