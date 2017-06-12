BUZZWORTHY

Bear scares runners during Colorado race

EMBED </>More Videos

Bear crosses the road during race in Colorado. (Facebook/Donald Sanborn via Storyful)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --
Runners in Colorado were in for a surprise when a bear joined their race.

The race happened near Colorado Springs Sunday.

Photos show the bear running right out and crossing the road as runners were taking part in the 10 mile and 10K race.

RELATED: Bear breaks into home and 'plays' piano, steals food from freezer
EMBED More News Videos

After breaking into a home to forage for food, this black bear took a musical break.



The man who took the photos said the encounter scared runners and made him lose precious time in the middle of the race.

RELATED: Bear crashes round of golf in Alaska
EMBED More News Videos

A curious bear interrupted a round of golf in Anchorage, Alaska.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthyanimalwild animalsbeardistance runningColorado
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
Celebrating the birth and love story of George H.W. Bush
Czech Republic village sets odd world records
Geese dump droppings on 17 Disneyland guests
More buzzworthy
NEWS
Crews fixing large leak on Battleship Texas
Ex-Clinton nemesis says 'You have to look at everything' in potential case against Trump
Pulse survivors a year later: 'I might still be in shock'
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
More News
Top Stories
Crews fixing large leak on Battleship Texas
Night of violence ends with four teens shot in N. Harris Co.
GET READY: You'll be dodging downpours this morning
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Celebrating the birth and love story of George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Show More
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
Lawsuit: Trump violated constitution with hotel stays
Say it isn't so! French fries pose new health risk
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
More News
Top Video
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Night of violence ends with four teens shot in N. Harris Co.
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
More Video