Bear scares runners during Colorado race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --Runners in Colorado were in for a surprise when a bear joined their race.
The race happened near Colorado Springs Sunday.
Photos show the bear running right out and crossing the road as runners were taking part in the 10 mile and 10K race.
The man who took the photos said the encounter scared runners and made him lose precious time in the middle of the race.
