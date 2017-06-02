SPORTS

Bear crashes round of golf in Alaska

A curious bear interrupted a round of golf in Anchorage, Alaska. (WPVI)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
While playing a round of golf at Moose Run Creek Course in Anchorage, Alaska, Gary Cox caught a bear on video as it grabbed onto a flagstick. For a moment, it looks as if the bear considers holding the flagstick for the golfers to putt for the cup!

The black bear also approaches the golf bags and sniffs around for a bit.

Cox said that the bear "crossed behind us in a dead run, then followed us up along the tree line. The bear was never even bothered by us and followed us 100 yards to the next hole."

Although the golfers made loud noises to try and scare the bear off, it seemed more curious than scared. The bear even grabs a snack from one of the golf bags before it strolls off into the woods.
