NEWS

Ariana Grande announces benefit concert to raise money for Manchester victims

People gather ahead of a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester, England to perform a benefit concert "in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," the singer said in a note posted Twitter on Friday.

In her note, Grande said her "heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones" and that she does not "want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me."


"We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," Grande said.

Twenty-two people were killed and over 100 treated for injuries in the wake of the explosion that happened at Grande's Manchester, England concert on Monday.

Related Topics:
newsmanchester explosionmusicentertainmentterror attacku.s. & worldconcert
Load Comments
Related
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
NEWS
Retired officer battling MS gets surprise van
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims
PHOTOS: 39 arrested in child sex, prostitution sting
How many homeless are in Houston?
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
WATCH: Before & after deadly hit and run in SE Houston
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Houston named top U-Haul destination
Show More
Woman contracts botulism sues nacho cheese-dip maker
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Retired officer battling MS gets surprise van
Teachers raise money for terminally ill teacher
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
More Photos