Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack

A woman places flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

As the world sends its support and assistance after the devastating attack in Manchester, two homeless men are being recognized for their heroic efforts during the tragedy.

Stephen Jones had been sleeping near the arena hosting the Ariana Grande concert where the explosion took place and quickly began helping victims of the attack, according to AFP.


"They needed the help, I'd like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help," Jones said. "It had to be done, you had to help, if I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that."

Chris Parker, 33, was another one of the people who sprung into action and helped victims of the attack who helped victims.

Crowdfunding pages were set up to honor both men for their courageous efforts. A GoFundMe page has already raised over 35,100 pounds (roughly just over $45,000) for Parker. A JustGiving page has raised over 36,000 pounds (about $47,000) for Jones.

"Just because I'm homeless it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart," Jones said.
