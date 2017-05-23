NEWS

Ariana Grande reacts to fatal Manchester explosion: 'Broken'

In this Feb. 8, 2015, file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Ariana Grande said she had no words after an act of suspected terrorism at her Manchester concert killed at least 22 people.

Police said the attack was likely carried out by one man who died in the explosion. They are treating it as a terror attack until they can prove otherwise.

The explosion happened in the foyer of the arena as the concert was ending just after 10:30, witnesses said. The Manchester Arena, which has more than 20,000 seats, is one of the largest indoor venues in Europe, according to its website.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, also released a statement on Twitter saying, "Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack."

Other celebrities including Ryan Seacrest and Cher took to social media to express their shock and condolences.

Many of the concert-goers were groups of young people, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said.

"This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives," she said.
Related Topics:
newsmanchester explosionexplosionconcertcelebrityu.s. & world
Load Comments
Related
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing that killed 22 at Manchester concert
Trump asked NSA director to knock down FBI's Russia investigation
What we know about the deadly bombing in Manchester claimed by ISIS
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Damsel in defense: Women take steps for protection
More News
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
Person hit and killed by vehicle on Gulf Fwy at Fuqua
Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Suspects in violent shooting lead Houston police in chase
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
Show More
Young son turns in dad for selling drugs, police say
2 dead, including child, after school bus accident
1-year-old child shot in leg in SW Houston
Damsel in defense: Women take steps for protection
Mother and daughter caught in alleged store return scam
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos