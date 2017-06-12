NEWS

Expert: Fight at Montrose Burger King part of larger issue surrounding homeless ordinance

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fight involving employees at a Montrose-area Burger King and an apparent homeless man is bringing to light a larger issue with the city's new homeless ordinance, according to a security expert.

The confrontation involves the man who appears to be homeless and using a wheelchair. Witnesses said he was irate and vulgar when he first entered the restaurant over the weekend, and an employee pepper-sprayed him.
Eyewitness video shows punches thrown and a man tased at a local Burger King.



The man left and came back even angrier, according to witnesses, before he got into a scuffle with a man. Finally, what appears to be a Burger King employee uses a stun gun on the man before he leaves.

This type of altercation is a growing problem in Montrose and other areas, according to businesses.

Eyewitness News Reporter Steven Romo is speaking with a security expert who believes the city's new homeless ordinance may be connected to the uptick. At 10 p.m. on ABC13, hear what he thinks the problem may be.

