Bizarre altercation inside Burger King caught on camera

Eyewitness video shows punches thrown and a man tased at a local Burger King. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A bizarre incident inside a Montrose Burger King between customers and an employee was caught on video.

According to an eyewitness, a man was yelling and using vulgar language towards employees inside the restaurant.

During a prior visit to the same Burger King, the man was pepper-sprayed by an employee, an eyewitness said.


When the man came back for a second time, the eyewitness started recording the altercation on her cellphone.

RAW VIDEO: Eyewitness captures fight inside Burger King
In the video the man can be seen knocking items off of the counter. The incident quickly turned into an altercation when someone stepped in and attempted to stop him.

It didn't take long before people began commenting and sharing the video on social media.

